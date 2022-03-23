Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.

• Kinetics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Mommy & Me (parent & child, ages 10 to 24 months); Pre-School Gymnastics (ages 2 to 5); Youth Gymnastics (ages 6+); Pre-Team Gymnastics; Acrobatic Gymnastics; Cheerleading classes; Tumbling classes; and Competitive Gymnastics Team. For days, times and cost, please visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Aquatics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Water Discovery/Exploration (parent & child, ages 6 months to 3 years); Preschool Swim Lessons (ages 3 to 6; swimmers in levels 1 through 3 must have a parent or adult in the water with the child); Youth Swim Lessons (ages 6+); Competitive Swim Team (Y Stingrays); Adult Swim Lessons (by appointment only); and Private & Semi-private Lessons available. For days, times and cost, please visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Registration for Brukner Nature Center’s winter PEEP program is open. The program is geared toward children ages 3 to 5 years old who are potty trained and not attending kindergarten or being home schooled. Classes will be limited to 10 children and will be an hour and a half long. Sessions will be offered Tuesday through Friday mornings from 9:30 to 11 a.m. and Thursday afternoons from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sessions run March 1 to April 8. Cost for sessions is $55 for members and $75 for nonmembers per child. To register, email [email protected] with the participant’s name, age, birthdate and phone number, as well as the top three choices for a class. An email confirming the participant has been registered will be sent, and payment should be mailed to dropped off at the center within three days. If payment is not received, the spot will open for another child.

FRIDAY, MARCH 25

• The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County will host a free karaoke night at 7 p.m. for the public age 50 and older. The Senior Center is located at 304 S. West Ave., Sidney.

SATURDAY, MARCH 26

• St. John and St. Rose Parishes of Lima welcome contemporary composer and recording artist Ben Walther at 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 27, and Monday, March 28, for a two-evening Lenten event entitled “Know, Love, Serve.” The hour-long programs will be held at St. Rose, 479 N. West St., Lima. They are free, open to the public, and family friendly.

• The Greenville VFW will sponsor a Darke County Singles Dance held at 219 N. Ohio St., Greenville. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with the dance being held from 8 to 11 p.m. Cover charge is $7 per person. Food will be available, as well as a 50/50 raffle. Attendees must be 21 years old or older.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 30

• Brukner Nature Center will partner with Chipotle at 1934 W. Main St. in Troy for their March Dine to Donate fundraiser. The event will run from 5 to 9 p.m. with proceeds supporting the center’s wildlife ambassadors. Chipotle will donate 33% of all sales when patrons mention Brukner Nature Center or present a flyer at check-out. If ordering online, use code X4B6KKL. Flyers are available online at www.bruknernaturecenter.com under “Support Us” or at the Interpretive Building.

• Brukner Nature Center will host a Spring Break Daycamp for children in Kindergarten through fifth grade, to be held March 30 and 31 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Program is limited to 20 children per day and cost per day of camp is $15 for BNC members and $20 for non-members. Cash or check is preferred but the center can take credit card. Pre-register at 937-698-6493 or email [email protected] and wait for an email to confirm pre-registration. Deadline for registering is Monday, March 28. All program fees are non-refundable.

THURSDAY, MARCH 31

• The Auglaize County Historical Society will present an Irish-themed program, “Emmet Lawler at 100”, celebrating the centennial anniversary of Auglaize County native Jim Tully’s debut novel, Emmett Lawler. Presenters for the program will be Tully biographers and friends of the Historical Society, Paul Bauer and Mark Dawidziak. The program is free and open to the public and will appear on the Historical Society’s Facebook page, and will begin at 7 p.m.