Upper Valley Career Center announces Winter Writing Contest winners

PIQUA — Each year, the Upper Valley Career Center’s Learning Resource Center hosts a series of three writing contests — Fall, Winter and Spring — where students can enter their original works of fiction, non-fiction, poetry and multimedia.

Students, faculty and staff then pick their favorites through blind online voting.

“It’s a great opportunity for our students to showcase their talents beyond the career lab or English classroom,” said Randy Sears, Library Media Technology specialist and contest director. “This is the sixth year for the contest, and it continues to grow thanks to our enthusiastic students and support from our teachers and administrators.”

The winners of the Winter 2021-22 LRC Writing Contest are:

Narrative

• First Place: “The Nightmare Tree” by Alyk Brown

• Second Place: “One In A Million” by Mark Alexander

• Third Place: “Reflection In A Quiet Room” by Chloe Whalen

Essay

• First Place: “Drink Their Milkshakes, Take Their Love” by Chloe Whalen

Poetry

• First Place: “Heartbreak” by Madalynn Lundy

• Second Place: “Listen” by Chloe Whalen

• Third Place: “Tornado” by Mark Alexander

Multimedia

• First Place: “Never Meant To Break Your Heart” by Morgan Davis

• Second Place: “Ballerina” by Emma Willoby

• Third Place: “Silent Agony” by Angelina Brenner