Berner elected Franklin chairman

SIDNEY — Franklin Township trustees began the 2022 year with meetings being set for the first Wednesday of each month at 7:30 p.m. All meetings are held at the township hall, 11095 County Road 25A, Sidney.

This year’s chairman is Alex Berner. The vice chairman is Alan Michael. The third trustee is Roger Schulze. The fiscal officer is Deb Bodenmiller. The Pearl Cemetery sexton is Jessica Geuy.

For any questions or concerns call the township at 937-497-7899

All costs for Pearl Cemetery will not change for 2022. For rules and regulations, stop at office to pick them up.

The 2021 annual financial reports are complete and available at the township hall through the fiscal officer.

The public is welcome to all meetings.