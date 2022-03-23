The first of many

The first house is going up in the Burr Oak development located across from the Sidney Auto Vue Drive-In Theatre. The building, pictured on Wednesday, March 23, is one of the four different models that people will be able to choose from. This house will actually be used as the sales office for the Burr Oak development. The next three houses going up will be show models of the other three styles people can choose from. People will be able to pick a lot and then have one of the four models built there. Lots will go up for sale in late May.

