UNOH students to intern at NCAA Final Four

LIMA — Ten University of Northwestern Ohio Sport Marketing and Management students, along with two professors, are making the trek to New Orleans, Louisiana to assist with programming and general event support for the Final Four portion of the NCAA March Madness tournament.

Students attending the Final Four internship experience are Spencer Elking, New Bremen, Ohio; Leah Dawson, Sydney, Australia; Cristian Godsell, Garland, Texas; Jada Haines, Akron, Ohio; Alyssa Murray, Novi, Michigan; Dustyn Rivera, Bayville, New Jersey; Will Roberson, Lima, Ohio; Noe Santos, Kiel, Germany; Trevon Wells, Cleveland, Ohio; and Jack Youngblood, Troy, Michigan.

Students were originally signed up to volunteer for the Final Four tournament planned for Atlanta in 2020 but the COVID-19 pandemic put a stop to the tournament. This year, the Host Committee reached back out to UNOH professors after noticing the students’ involvement with the Super Bowl. Being able to have the opportunity for students to experience a major collegiate sporting event will be another feather in the cap for UNOH Sport Marketing and Management Students. Up until this point, many of the events students have volunteered for have been at the professional level such as the NFL Draft, MLB All Star Game and three previous Super Bowl events.

“Experiencing events and attractions related to professional sports is great exposure to the top level of the industry,” said UNOH professor Julia Etzkorn. “But being able to show students how much of an impact intercollegiate sports has on the overall sport marketing and management world is priceless. We are excited for the students to see and experience first-hand one of the biggest events in collegiate athletics. Not only will students be working the events, but they will each have the chance to network with professionals working for the NCAA and member schools which could potentially lead to internship or job opportunities in the future.”

Students will travel to Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on March 30, 2022, and begin work the next day volunteering at the Fan Fest. The next few days will be filled with working the Tip Off Tailgate event, assisting inside the stadium during games, general event support, and greeting and assisting fans during the March Madness Music Festival. Finally, on Monday, April 4, 2022. students will be assigned to the Sixth Man Squad which means they will be deployed to any area that needs extra help or volunteers ranging from fan support with on-the-court activations and pop-a-shot areas to line management or assisting in the Operations Center.