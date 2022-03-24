125 Years

March 24, 1897

Miami and Erie Canal officials are in the city today to let the contract for repairing the break in the canal near Newport. About 4,500 cubic yards of embankment were washed away during the recent high waters. The lowest bidders for the work are Berry and Sons, of Versailles.

—————

Ten years ago, 12 young Sidney ladies, with a mutual friendship for each other banded themselves together for the purpose of promoting social and literary tastes. They called themselves the Junior Shakespeare Club. Last evening the members observed the ten-year anniversary at a meeting held in the home of the Misses Robertson. Some 50 were present to enjoy the affair. The welcome was extended by Miss Lou Robertson, to which W.T. Amos responded.

100 Years

March 24, 1922

Carl Kiser has opened a grocery and meat market on Brooklyn Avenue in East Sidney. It will be known as the Riverside Grocery and Meat Market. Mr. Kiser has been connected with the E.D. Kiser Grocery for the past few years.

—————

The first contest of the volleyball series between the Piqua Y.M.C.A. and Sidney Y.M.G.A. played here last night resulted in a victory for the local team. After losing the first game, the Sidney boys came back to win the next three with ease. The local team was composed of Urban Doorley, capt.; John Troester, Louis Kraft, Ted Kaser, Flinn Rickey, and Carl Custenborder.

75 Years

March 24, 1947

Officials at Peerless Bread Machinery Corp., West Park Street, today were surveying damages expected to reach several thousand dollars as a result of the gale-force winds in the aftermath of the winter storm last night that caused damage in many sections of the county. The northwest corner of the brick structure was torn out and the roof pealed back a considerable distance by the high winds, reported to have reached 70 mph. Electric power and telephone service was disrupted in many areas of the county.

—————

Need for new radio equipment by the police department was pointed out to city council at its regular meeting in the city building last evening. A representative of an electric company who services the police radio estimated it would cost $1,700 to eliminate the present poor conditions.

50 Years

March 24, 1972

RUSSIA – Contracts were signed by the Russia Board of Education for the construction of an addition to the school of five new classrooms and for remodeling of the old portion of the building. Freytag and Freytag, Sidney architects, drew up the plans for the addition.

—————

Richard J. Riedl, advance gifts chairman of the Sidney-Shelby County Family YMCA building fund campaign, announced today that all of the 23 members of the Board of Directors of the Sidney-Shelby County Family YMCA have pledged their support to the building fund. The group, which represents a broad cross section of citizens of Sidney and. Shelby County, .is optimistic about the success of the campaign.

25 Years

March 24, 1997

State Representative Jim Jordan had a lot to say about the recent Ohio Supreme Court ruling on school funding. The decision ruled Ohio’s funding mechanism unconstitutional. Jordan stated, “It looks like the court hijacked the bus from the parents, tax payers and the local communities. The ransom is due in 12 months.” Anna superintendant Charley Rhyan had a more diplomatic opinion. “I am not wringing my hands. We need to wait and see what the legislature does in the next year.”

—————

The Big Brothers/Big Sisters program had a very successful bowling event. It was a day long affair. The group raised over $36,000. A total of 600 bowlers participated. Walmart employees were very involved in supporting the event.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

