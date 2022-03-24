Piqua Arts Council highlights Jeremy and Kat Weber

PIQUA — Jeremy and Kat Weber are one of five dancing couples competing in the 2022 Dancing with the Piqua Stars.

The annual dance competition and fundraiser for the Piqua Arts Council will take place Saturday, April 23 at Romer’s Catering in Piqua. There will be a dessert matinee at 1 p.m. and a dinner performance at 6 p.m. Jeremy and Kat will be competing against four other couples in stride to win the Mirror Ball Trophy, all while supporting the arts in their community.

Jeremy Weber, a graduate of Sidney High School and Rhodes State College, is a lieutenant at the Piqua Police Department. He and his wife of almost five years, Kat, have two sons and a golden doodle named Hank. Jeremy enjoys spending time with his family and watching his eldest son in every sport he is in. In his free time, Jeremy loves to run and lift.

“I was asked for several years [to participate in Dancing with the Piqua Stars]… and thought it was a good time to,” Jeremy said.

With a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice and a Master’s Degree in Applied Behavioral Science, Kat proudly serves as a State of Ohio Parole Officer. Kat loves her time as a boy mom to two children and one golden doodle, and she also enjoys running. The couple was supposed to participate the year that COVID hit, and decided this year was a good time to participate. Kat is participating in Dancing with the Piqua Stars because she strongly believes in supporting her community.

To vote for Jeremy and Kat Weber or support other dancers, please visit www.PiquaArtsCouncil.org/dancing. Tickets are available for purchase on the Piqua Art Council’s website, as well as at Readmore’s Hallmark in Piqua, or the Piqua Arts Council office at 427 N. Main St. in Piqua. Matinee tickets are $10 each and Dinner tickets are $30 each.

Jeremy and Kat Weber https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/03/web1_Weber.jpg Jeremy and Kat Weber