Wapakoneta museum to open with poster exhibit

WAPAKONETA — The Auglaize County Historical Society announces that the Wapakoneta Museum, located at 206 W. Main St., will open for the 2022 season on Sunday, March 27, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Admission is free, but donations are welcome. The Mooney Museum, located at 223 S. Main St. in St. Marys, will open for the season on April 10.

The exhibits at the Wapakoneta Museum reflect the story of Wapakoneta’s settlement and development, with special emphasis on its industrial heritage. In 2021 the museum also re-developed its exhibit about the Auglaize County Courthouse and county government.

The Sunday opening will include the debut of “Journey Stories,” a poster exhibit created and provided by the Smithsonian Institution. For four centuries, movement, across short distances and far, has shaped America. The nation’s history is a patchwork of many stories, woven over time from the voyages of people-voluntary and involuntary-who traveled to build new lives state-to-state, across the continent, and from around the world.

No matter the country of origin or reason for coming here, from the earliest days, Americans have been intensely mobile, and still are. Travel over roads, rails, rivers, and trails-even the skies-have shaped the cultural and economic landscape of American. In many ways, Journey Stories define everyone.

This seven-poster exhibition includes important chapters such as Western expansion and Native American displacement, African American migration from the Deep South, and important developments in transportation technology.

The poster exhibit will travel throughout the county as part of the Historical Society’s heritage tourism initiative, “Auglaize County: In Motion.”