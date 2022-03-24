Legion to award six scholarships

SIDNEY – Sidney American Legion Post 217 has announced the future awarding of a limited number of learning scholarships. The scholarships are open to all qualified and eligible graduating 2022 high school seniors from Sidney High School, Lehman Catholic High School, Christian Academy Schools and Fairlawn High School. In addition, a high school senior attending a Shelby County school, who lives in Shelby County, and who is a direct descendent of a current or deceased member in good standing with Post 217 is eligible to apply.

According to Rick Lunsford, Sidney American Legion Post 217 commander, the Post will award six $1,000 scholarships to the top six students from any of the high schools listed. There is no specific allocation to any one school. To qualify for the award, a student must be accepted to any accredited university, college or technical/trade school, all of which, must be based and operated within the borders of the United States of America.

The 2022 Sidney American Legion Post 217 scholarships will be awarded to the successful applicant based on the applicant’s academic performance, leadership abilities, extracurricular participation both in school and the community, and personal characteristics.

For more information on applying for one of the six $1,000 dollar Sidney American Legion Post 217 scholarships, an eligible high school senior is encouraged to contact their high school guidance counselor. The guidance counselors have in hand the information and application packet. For information on the scholarship and scholarship application, visit Post 217’s website at www.sidneylegionpost217.org. Applications are due by April 15.