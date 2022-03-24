BK Root Beer Drive-In opens

BK Root Beer Drive-In waitress Chelsea Goble takes the order of Dee Leach, both of Sidney, on Thursday, March 24. It was opening day for the season. Leach was ordering food for her co-workers. She said she enjoys the drive-in’s hotdogs and chili fries.

BK Root Beer Drive-In waitress Chelsea Goble takes the order of Dee Leach, both of Sidney, on Thursday, March 24. It was opening day for the season. Leach was ordering food for her co-workers. She said she enjoys the drive-in’s hotdogs and chili fries. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/03/web1_SDN032522BKRootBeer.jpg BK Root Beer Drive-In waitress Chelsea Goble takes the order of Dee Leach, both of Sidney, on Thursday, March 24. It was opening day for the season. Leach was ordering food for her co-workers. She said she enjoys the drive-in’s hotdogs and chili fries. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News