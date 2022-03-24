Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

March 13 – 19

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit handled eight emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office’s 911 dispatch center.

There were two calls in the Houston EMS district, which includes Loramie and Washington Townships, including Lockington but excluding Russia.

There were six dispatches in the Perry Port Salem District, which includes all of Salem and Perry townships including the Village of Port Jefferson.

In the Houston district, one patient refused transport after being evaluated by the EMS crew. Russia Fire first responders assisted with that call. The other call was standby at a fire scene where the EMS crew assisted Lockington, Houston, Russia, and Sidney firefighters.

In the Perry Port Salem District, there were six calls in which Perry Port Salem Rescue and Spirit EMS were both dispatched, with Spirit EMS handling four of the six calls. Five of the six patients refused transport to the hospital after being evaluated by the EMS crew.

The sole patient transported from the scene last week was taken to Wilson Health.

Spirit EMS responded to 100% of its dispatches last week, including a secondary call while the primary unit was already responding to another dispatch.