125 Years

March 25, 1897

While here yesterday, the canal officials took a look at a serious break in the double culver near Newburn, where the canal crosses Turtle Creek. The immense stone culvert, 200 feet long, was considerably damaged, about 35 feet of it having been almost ruined, by the recent high water. The break will cost several hundred dollars to repair.

———

Two strangers, picked up last night by Policeman O’Leary while they were lounging near the Big Four water tank, made their escape this morning from the city prison. They secured an iron weight on the water closet and with it broke the lock on the doors.

100 Years

March 25, 1922

County Treasurer P.M. Goffena received a letter today from the Auditor of State advising him that Shelby County is the only county in the state this year in which no delinquent tax sale was held. This is the fourth consecutive year in which there has been no delinquent tax sale in this county.

———

A notice has been received from the Ohio Secretary of State regarding the new arrangement being made for state senatorial districts in Ohio. Under the new alignment, Shelby County will join Miami, Champaign, Clark, Madison, and Darke to form the 11-12 district. There will be no change in the single representative for the county.

75 Years

March 25, 1947

There was a gas shortage today in the wake of Ohio’s worst blizzard in years. Blinding snow squall and high winds were adding to the misery and devastating effect of the storm that virtually paralyzed traffic in many places. Gas pressures dropped rapidly this morning and all industrial users of gas were cut off at 9 a.m. With the cold weather expected to extend through tomorrow, DP&L officials saw little chance for restoration of gas for industrial purposes before the weekend.

———

More than 3,200 automobile license plates have been sold at the Shelby County Motor Club office since they were placed on sale, motor club officials reported today. They expect another 1,500 to be sold between now and April 1, the deadline for the use of 1946 plates.

———

Ralph Stolle, Service Director Aneshansley and Ferd Freytag, architect, are in Columbus today, consulting with the state department of health relative to the proper disposal of industrial wastes from the new plant Stolle is erecting on State Route 47.

50 Years

March 25, 1972

JACKSON CENTER – A fire which started in the electrical wiring in the garage of a home, destroyed the garage and home and a granary which housed farm machinery Friday afternoon. Fire Chief Don Bailey of the Jackson Center Fire Department said the home was owned by Dr. Herbert Topp, a Mechanicsburg area veterinarian. Residents of the home were Mr. and Mrs. Homer Klopfenstein.

The farm is located on Morris Road, a few feet north of the Shelby County line in Clay Township, Auglaize County.

———

Mrs. Virginia Seewer, a native of McCartyville, has assumed duties as secretary at the Shelby County Cooperative Extension Service at the courthouse.

She replaces Mary Ann Plas, office secretary for the past three years. Miss Plas is planning to be married in April.

25 Years

March 25, 1997

A Sidney man was indicted on a charge of involuntary manslaughter in the death of a two year old girl. Ronnie Jones is accused of shaking her, causing her death. The child suffered serious head injuries and never regained consciousness. Jones indicated the child fell from her bed.

———

A local martial arts instructor is opening up a martial arts school. Kyle Scherer will be conducting classes in the basement of the Ohio Building. He will teach various styles such as Tae Kwon Do and Chow Tai Chi, a Chinese form of the arts. Scherer has 17 years of experience in the field.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

