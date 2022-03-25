COVID cases continue decline in Shelby County

SIDNEY — Active COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Shelby County.

There are currently 230 active COVID cases in the county — down 5 cases from the 235 cases reported last week.

In total, Shelby County has reported 11,037 cases of COVID-19 with 364 hospitalizations and 186 deaths during the pandemic. There are 10,816 Shelby County residents total who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19.

Throughout Ohio, there have been 2,669,698 total cases of COVID-19, with 113,572 hospitalizations, 13,365 intensive care admissions and 37,793 resident deaths.

In Shelby County, 18,506 people have started or completed COVID-19 vaccinations, which is 38.09% of the population and up 13 people since last week. Currently, 264 children ages 5 to 11 have started or completed COVID-19 vaccinations, with 689 children ages 12 to 17 having started or completed COVID-19 vaccinations.

Statewide, 7,274,030 people have been vaccinated, which is 62.23% of the population. All Ohioans 5 and older are eligible for vaccination.

For more information about COVID-19, visit https://coronavirus.ohio.gov and www.shelbycountyhealthdept.org.

By Blythe Alspaugh [email protected]

Reach the writer at [email protected]

Reach the writer at [email protected]