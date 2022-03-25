Land Bank waits on grants

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Land Reutilization Corporation (known as “the Land Bank”), waits for fresh funding to move forward on the Wagner building demolition and site cleanup. The information was shared during its March meeting.

February’s expenses totaled $13,326.25, including $10,700 paid to Burgess & Niple for the Phase I update on the Wagner property and for their help writing the grant request to demolish the Wagner property, with the balance being administrative and program expenses.

At this time, however, demolitions will be delayed because no decisions have been made yet regarding the Brownfield and non-Brownfield grant applications.

Additionally, the Board continues to search for an insurance carrier for the Wagner building but have nothing to report yet. They are checking with other Ohio Land Banks to see how they cover their properties.

Financial

In other news, the Land Bank’s 2021 financial report was completed and available for public inspection at the Shelby County Treasurer’s office, located at 129 E. Court St. in Sidney, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 Monday through Thursday, and 8:30 and noon on Friday.

For the month of February 2022, the only income was $3.83, which was paid as interest on the Land Bank’s passbook savings account. The ending balance in the checking account was $295,613.04, with no outstanding checks. The balance in the passbook savings account is $250,025.99 and the total amount in both accounts total $545,639.03.

Proposed expenses include $500.00 for 2022 annual membership to the Ohio Land Bank Association, $1,250 for expenses to attend the annual land bank conference held in Cleveland between April 27 and April 29, 2022. Additionally, the 2022 lawn mowing program is currently under review.

Properties

A new inquiry about a potential donation for a property in Sidney, but without an official transaction currently.

Overall, the Land Bank has acquired a total of 103 units, of which they demolished 76 units. Of these 103 units, they have sold or donated 34 units. Several properties are in various stages of foreclosure, and they are in the process of acquiring others.

Of the 103 units, ninety units are in the city, towns, and villages:

• Sidney, 82 acquired (10 sold, seven donated)

• Fort Loramie, one acquired (one donated)

• Jackson Center, one acquired (one donated)

• Lockington, one acquired (one donated)

• Maplewood, one acquired)

• Port Jefferson, four acquired (two sold).

Thirteen units are in the County as follows:

• Cynthian Township, one acquired (one sold)

• Dinsmore Township, two acquired (two sold)

• Franklin Township, two acquired (one sold)

• Green Township, two acquired (one sold, one donated)

• Loramie Township, one acquired (one sold)

• McLean Township, two acquired (two sold)

• Salem Township, three acquired (three sold)

There were no demolitions or residential acquisitions in February.

The Land Bank’s property, located at 411 Sixth Ave. in Sidney, which has several major structural issues, will be demolished.

Seven residential properties continue to work their way through the foreclosure process but are not yet finalized:

• Sidney (four)

• Anna (one)

• Botkins (one)

• Port Jefferson (one)

There should be several more properties transferred to the Land Bank during the month of March.

The Land Bank continues to search for eligible properties and other ways to continue to improve Shelby County communities.

During an executive session, Linda Meininger was reappointed to the Board through April 2, 2023.

The next two regular meetings will be held at 1:30 p.m. on April 19, 2022, and May 17, 2022, in the Commissioners’ meeting room.