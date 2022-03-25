DCP partners with Twenty One Barrels for label contest

GREENVILLE — In honor of the Darke County Park District turning 50 this year, local artists, photographers and graphic designers can enter a contest to design the label for a locally handcrafted cider commemorating the anniversary.

The contest will run through May 1 and the design is for the autumn release of “MapleBerry”, a locally crafted hard cider from Twenty One Barrels that will use maple syrup from Darke County Parks. All label entries must have a Park District theme. The winning entry will be selected by a committee vote and the winner notified.

“MapleBerry” will be a one-of-a-kind cider with fresh maple syrup and a blend of blueberries, raspberries, boysenberries and strawberries. Maple syrup is seasonal and locally produced at Darke County Parks. The park district has been turning sap into syrup for the past 18 years.

Founded in 1972, the District has now grown from one preserve to 14. The past 50 years have seen tremendous growth for the county park system and with that, thousands of lives touched, memories made and acres of habitat preserved.

“I’m really excited to be partnering with Twenty One Barrels and to see all of the label designs for this special project. Between the community involvement with the design and the maple syrup produced here at Shawnee Prairie being used in this cider, this August can’t come soon enough,” Chief Naturalist Robb Clifford said.

To enter the contest, email [email protected] to receive the label template and any other details.