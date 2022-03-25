Armed robbery suspect apprehended

SIDNEY — An armed man who is accused of stealing a gas scooter from a property on North West Avenue Friday morning has been jailed after Sidney Police apprehended him near the incident location.

Ryan Durr, 27, at large, was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated robbery, a felony of the first-degree. He is incarcerated at the Shelby County Jail.

Sidney patrol units were dispatched to the 200 block of North West Avenue in regard to an armed robbery on Friday, March 25, 2022, at approximately 7:05 a.m. According to a press release from Sidney Police Capt. Jerry Tangeman, residents at the North West Avenue location reported a male subject dressed in a black hoody and blue jeans had stolen a gas scooter from their property.

One of the residents chased the male subject and confronted the suspect in the 200 block area of North West Avenue, the release said. When doing so, the subject pulled a handgun from his waist band and pointed the gun at the resident. The suspect then fled the area, leaving the scooter behind.

When responding to the call, patrol units located an individual matching the clothing description walking in the area near the incident location. The male subject was taken into custody. A handgun and book bag, dropped by the fleeing suspect, was located near the robbery location. The detained suspect was linked to the incident through witness identification and interviews.

All citizens with any information about this robbery incident are asked to contact the Sidney Police Department at 937-498-2351 or Crime Stoppers at 937-492-8477 (TIPS).