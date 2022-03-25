On the agendas

Upper Valley Career Center

PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education will meet Monday, March 28, at 6 p.m. at the Willowbrook/Garbry Hall Educational Center.

Items on the agenda include the superintendent’s report; approve the Amplifying Oho’s Pathways to Graduation grant; approve donations; approve out of district learning experiences; approve textbooks for the 2021-22 school year; approve tool kits/supply lists for high school students; and approve an enterprise zone agreement between Shelby County and SEMCORP Manufacturing.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, March 28, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers. Members of the public may attend in person, or listen-in virtually by contacting the city clerk for log on information.

There will be three presentations Monday night on police department promotions, and updates on the Sidney-Shelby Health Department and the Sidney Municipal Court.

Two ordinances will be introduced the City Council to amend the pay table to establish a position of deputy chief probation officer and to set the wage, and also to amend a section of the zoning code pertaining to the use of certain public parking lots.

City Council is expected to adopt there following five resolutions, and they are:

• To authorize City Manager Andrew Bowsher to enter into a shared services agreement with the board of county commissioners for the rendering of GIS Tech software and services;

• Accept Sidney Water Park admission fees;

• To confirm the reappointment of Mary Jannides to the Sidney Recreation Board;

• To confirm the appointment of John Tauber to the Airport Advisory Committee;

• To accept phase two of the Burr Oak Subdivision plat.

Council will go into an executive session to consider the purchase of property for public purposes.

Jackson Center Council

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Village Council will meet Monday, March 28, at 7 p.m. in council chambers. The Finance Committee will meet Monday at 6:30 p.m. to review the February 2022 monthly financial statement.

Items on council’s agenda includes ordinances to purchase real estate from three village property owners and agreements with the Jackson Center Community Improvement Corporation; approve a resolution for wastewater treatment plant improvements; committee reports; departmental reports and administrator’s report.