125 Years

March 26, 1897

Philip Smith, proprietor of the Sidney Holloware Co., and his striking employees held a conference yesterday afternoon but could reach no settlement and the men are still out. Mr. Smith told his workers he is unable to raise their wages and continue his business. He told all who wished could return to work at the same rate. He has sent to Chicago and Cincinnati for moulders and unless strikers return to work in a few days, he will replace them.

————

At a special meeting of El Shereef Temple, Knight of Khorassan last night, arrangements were completed for the trip to Marion, Ind., next Tuesday to establish a new temple there. A special train will leave Sidney at 12:30 o’clock, running to Marion by the C.H. & D. and Pan Handle Railroads.

————

C.I. Hageman, for the past few months a clerk in the Blue Front Drugstore, has rented the vacant room in the Tracy Building on Ohio Avenue and on Apr. 11 will open a cut-rate patent medicine store.

100 Years

March 26, 1922

A petition for a writ of mandamus to force the transfer of territory has been filed against the Shelby County Board of Education by a group of property owners in Van Buren Township. The petitioners desire the transfer of the property owners in Van Buren Township. The petitioners desire the transfer of the property to the Auglaize County Board of Education for jurisdiction. Members of the Shelby County Board named as defendants are: Dr. D.R. Millette, Fred Middleton, George Carpenter, Henry Ernst, and Frank Wilson.

————

The school hall was crowded for the dinner and meeting held Saturday night of the Ohio Protection Association at Port Jefferson. Judge J.D. Barnes, Sheriff Clark and Prosecuting Attorney Marshall were present for the meeting and each spoke briefly.

————

The Piqua Y.M.C.A. volleyball team turned the tables on the Y.M.G.A. team from here last night when they took the measure of the local team 3 to 0 in a series played at Piqua. Each team has now won one set of games.

75 Years

March 26, 1947

Continuing a program of improvement in machinery and equipment in the co-op department at Sidney High School, Supt. Fred B. Louys today revealed that some $400 worth of small tools have been purchased in Columbus and have arrived at the school. Coordinator E.J. Hammann went to Columbus yesterday to bring back the 500 pounds of tools, drills, etc. purchased from surplus materials.

————

Two juveniles, arrested last night by police, were to appear this afternoon before Juvenile Judge Robert Eshman, on an attempted break in at the Dillon Service Station, West Avenue and North Street.

————

With four more days to go and still several districts and townships to be heard from, local Red Cross officials were optimistic today as they surveyed campaign fund figures. To date a total of $8,577 has been reported $10,000. Drive leaders were hopeful the balance can be cleared up in the remaining four days.

————

Frank Hetzel was elected exalted ruler of the Sidney Lodge of Elks at the annual election held last evening. Serving with Hetzel will be Joseph Bowen, leading knight; Warren Lott, loyal knight; Doyle Holloway, lecturing knight; Karl J. Wagner, secretary, and Fred C. Dickas, treasurer.

50 Years

March 26, 1972

The Wagner Hotel lobby was once again packed with people when the hotel’s furnishings were sold at auction Saturday. Lowell Eidemiller, auctioneer, said at times during the sale, which lasted from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., the crowd numbered in the hundreds.

————

ANNA – Both the Anna High School band and chorus received excellent or II ratings at the competition held Saturday at Sidney High School. Judith Nicholson is the chorus director and Paul Workman is the band director.

25 Years

March 26, 1997

It will be a first for Botkins High School. The Trojans will field a girl’s fast pitch softball team. 17 girls have gone out for the team. They will compete against 18 other area teams. They will be coached by Brett Meyer, with assistance from Cynthia Mark. She pitched in high school and at Defiance College.

————

The story made national news. 39 members of a cult have been found dead in Rancho Santa, California. The men and women were also dressed in black with buzz haircuts. They lived in a million dollar mansion. They were found lying side by side. It appears to be one of the largest mass suicides in American history.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

