Princess for a day

Having their hair done at the seventh annual Princess Spa Day are Harper Alexander, left, front, 3, and her sister, Emery Alexander, 7, both of Sidney. Styling their hair are Grace Hockaday, left, of Sidney, and Hannah Gold, of Maplewood. The spa was held at Fairlawn Local Schools on Sunday, March 27. Kids dressed as princesses and enjoyed the spa treatment. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/03/web1_SDN032922PrincessSpa.jpg Having their hair done at the seventh annual Princess Spa Day are Harper Alexander, left, front, 3, and her sister, Emery Alexander, 7, both of Sidney. Styling their hair are Grace Hockaday, left, of Sidney, and Hannah Gold, of Maplewood. The spa was held at Fairlawn Local Schools on Sunday, March 27. Kids dressed as princesses and enjoyed the spa treatment. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News