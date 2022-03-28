Darke County Parks updates preserve maps for new booklets

GREENVILLE — In celebration of their 50th anniversary, Darke County Parks has been working hard to provide new programs and events, but also to update tools that the public can utilize within the park’s preserves.

Park staff spent part of last year diligently mapping each of the preserves, so that new, accurate maps could be created. These updated maps have been compiled into one handy, easy to use booklet that is free to park visitors. The printing cost for the booklets was made possible by funding from Friends of the Darke County Parks.

Each park has its own page with a brief description, map, and colorful pictures. The booklet also has information about the park’s mission, things to do, special events, and volunteer information.

Booklets are available at Shawnee Prairie Nature Center, Bish Discovery Center, and Historic Bear’s Mill.