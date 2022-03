SIDNEY — Region 15 board members under the One Ohio MOU will be meeting on March 30, 2022, at 10 a.m. The meeting will be located at the Shelby County Agricultural Center, 810 Fair Road, Sidney Ohio. The purpose of the meeting is for the newly appointed members to discuss legal representation necessary for the creation of by-laws and other organizational structure, and to appoint one person to the State Committee under the One Ohio MOU.