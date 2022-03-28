Two dogs attacking livestock were put down

SIDNEY — Two dogs had to be put down Friday after they were found attacking a donkey on a property on state Route 47.

According to a press release from Shelby County Sheriff Jim Frye, on Friday, March 25, 2022, at 8:31 a.m., the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a resident in the 10000 block of state Route 47. The caller advised there were two dogs on their property and were attacking their donkey in one of the barns.

Upon arrival, Deputy Dave Egbert observed the dogs attacking the donkey in the barn. The dogs were in the barn and when Egbert yelled at them, they came out of the barn and started to run away. The dogs appeared to be pit bulls or pit mixes. A few seconds later the dogs came back, and Egbert had to put one dog down with his service weapon. Egbert noticed the remaining dog was coming back into the barn area, so he decided to go back to his cruiser and get his rifle. After getting his rifle, the second dog was in the barn area and Egbert had to put that dog down also.

The donkey had bite marks on his rear legs and there was visible blood all over his rear legs and on the ground. The donkey also had bite marks to his neck area. The Shelby County Animal Shelter was called to the scene to see if the dogs had microchips to identify the owners.

“Currently, it is unknown of the extent of the donkey’s injuries,” said Shelby County Sheriff Jim Frye in the press release. “It is very unfortunate that two animals had to be put down, but at the same time we cannot have dogs running lose and attacking livestock.”

“Please remember to be responsible pet owners and keep your animals on your property,” Frye continued. “This case is currently ongoing.“

Frye later said the owner of the dogs has been identified.