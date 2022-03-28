Ohio Tax Authority grants credits for SEMCORP

COLUMBUS — A company looking to locate in Sidney received tax credit assistance from the Ohio Tax Authority during its Monday meeting.

According to a press release from the state of Ohio, SEMCORP Manufacturing USA LLC expects to create 1,199 full-time positions, generating $73 million in new annual payroll as a result of the company’s new project in Sidney. SEMCORP manufactures separator film used within lithium-ion batteries. The company’s main focus is within the EV battery market with business also in consumer electronics and energy storage systems. The TCA approved a 2.095 percent, 15-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.

As part of the tax credit agreement, the Authority requires the company to maintain operations at the project location for at least 18 years. The estimated value of the tax credit is $22,670,000. The estimated values of the potential tax credits is if all elements approved by the Tax Credit Authority are met. The Job Creation Tax Credit is a performance-based credit. The actual value of the tax credit is based on jobs created and new payroll tax generated, as verified.

“Today’s approval of a tax credit is a multi-step, multi-jurisdiction process, and the project is contingent on incentives that still need to be considered and approved. This project is critical to the U.S. supply chain as more OEMs shift away from the internal combustion engine supply chain and toward electric vehicle production. Ohio has a unique opportunity to lead in building a manufacturing and supply network that capitalizes on the fast growth in electric vehicles,” said Matt Englehart, JobsOhio spokesperson.

“Sidney and Shelby County have been working for many years to have available ground for manufacturing expansion. The property being utilized is a Certified Site after much work by the Sidney Shelby Economic partnership. The site offers the needed space and infrastructure to build this new facility,” said Shelby County Commissioner Julie Ehemann.

She said the company plans are to start construction later this year with completion by Dec. 31, 2025.

The agreement between the city and county has not yet been finalized, she said.

“Shelby County is a leader in manufacturing. SEMCORP will enable Shelby County to continue that tradition as the market transitions to EV power for automobiles,” said Ehemann.

Sidney City Manager Andrew Bowsher said this is another step in bringing SEMCORP to Sidney and Shelby County.

“Today’s milestone approval from the state is another step in a long line to get to where we are. The City is still underway with finalizing its incentive package, which will still need consideration and approval by city Council. However, these jobs and this company will continue Sidney’s proud history of being a manufacturing powerhouse in Shelby County and the entire State. Our goal is to continue seeing our City set new standards and constantly reinvent itself through state-of-the-art manufacturing that will power the future of our great region,” said Bowsher.

He said Phase 1 of the project will result in 1,200 jobs for the county. SEMCORP is planning on a $1 billion investment in the project.

“Sidney is still working through its full incentive package,” said Bowsher. “It’s been a fast paced last few months, as we started negotiating and fully understanding the needs of SEMCORP. They were attracted to Ohio over other qualified States because of our speed to market, quality labor force, proximity within the mid-west, and access to major transportation.”

SEMCORP is the largest international producer of separator film used within lithium-ion batteries. The company’s main focus is within the EV battery market with business also in consumer electronics and energy storage systems. Ohio is competing with Texas for the proposed project.State support will help ensure the proposed project moves forward in Ohio.

The proposed project in the city of Sidney, Shelby County includes the establishment of SEMCORP’s first North American manufacturing facility to support the EV battery market. This facility would produce separator film used within lithium-ion batteries.

SEMCORP expects to create 1,199 full-time equivalent employees generating $73,004,291 in new annual payroll by Dec. 31, 2027, at the project location. In addition, the company will claim the tax credit on Ohio employee payroll generated at the project location in excess of the company’s baseline payroll at the project location.

By letter, the city of Sidney has expressed support for the proposed project.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced the approval of assistance for eight projects set to create 1,884 new jobs and retain 838 jobs statewide. During its monthly meeting, the Ohio Tax Credit Authority (TCA) reviewed economic development proposals brought to the board by JobsOhio and its regional partners. Collectively, the projects are expected to result in more than $129 million in new payroll and spur more than $1 billion in investments across Ohio.

Other projects receiving approval were:

Axuall Inc. expects to create 75 full-time positions, generating $7 million in new annual payroll and retaining $1.3 million in existing payroll as a result of the company’s startup project in Cleveland. The TCA approved a 1.770 percent, eight-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.

Zin Technologies Inc. expects to create 125 full-time positions, generating $11.8 million in new annual payroll and retaining $17.4 million in existing payroll as a result of the company’s expansion project in Middleburg Heights.The TCA approved a 1.913 percent, nine-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.

Ice Industries Inc. expects to create 71 full-time positions, generating $3.8 million in new annual payroll as a result of the company’s expansion project in Bowling Green. The TCA approved a 1.317 percent, seven-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.

Glidepath Holdings Inc. expects to create 150 full-time positions, generating $12.8 million in new annual payroll and retaining $76.7 million in existing payroll as a result of the company’s expansion project in Cincinnati. The TCA approved a 1.928 percent, nine-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.

Behr Process Corporation expects to create 90 full-time positions, generating $4.4 million in new annual payroll as a result of the company’s new project in Heath. The TCA approved a 1.380 percent, seven-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.

Ortal USA Inc.expects to create 24 full-time positions, generating $1.5 million in new annual payroll and retaining $400,000 in existing payroll as a result of the company’s new project in Columbus. The TCA approved a 1.259 percent, six-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.

Orveon Global US LLC expects to create 150 full-time positions, generating $15 million in new annual payroll as a result of the company’s new project in Columbus. The TCA approved a 2.057 percent, 10-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.

