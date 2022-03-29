125 Years

March 29, 1897

A called meeting of the Board of Directors of the Shelby County Agricultural Institute was held in the office of J.E. Russell this morning. A resolution was adopted, granting the use of the fairgrounds to the Sidney Driving Club for $100, the same terms as last year. A meeting of the committee on premiums was to be held this afternoon.

—————

The Klute band will give a concert in the armory on the evening of Apr. 6. In addition to the selections by the band, readings will be given by Master Robert Taylor and there will be vocal selections by the famous Mendellssohn Quarter of Sidney.

100 Years

March 29, 1922

Members of city council at their meeting last night authorized the service director to employ the services of experts to determine estimates on the costs for the extension of Court Street under the B. and O. Railroad and also proposed improvements under the Big Four Railroad on North Main Avenue.

—————

Sidney people will have an opportunity this evening to hear one of the city’s most talented and charming vocalists when Miss Sonia Rozann appears for a home engagement at the Majestic Theatre. Charles A. Ridgeway, of the Dayton Conservatory of Music, will accompany her, and there will be special selections by the orchestra under the direction of Lawrence Meyerholtz.

75 Years

March 29, 1947

Redecorating work at the First National Bank of Jackson Center will be completed the first of the week, it was announced today by Frank Baughman, President of the financial institution. The bank establishment was hit by a $1,500 fire on Feb. 24, and in the interim period, business has been conducted in the small room located between the Central Service Garage and the Glen Detrich Refrigeration Service in the village.

—————

Three Sidney students – Carrlynn Weber, Charlene Applegate and Helen Laws – representing the sixth, seventh and eighth grades in the city schools will appear on the spelling contest program over station WHIO at Dayton on Apr. 12, Supt. Louys announced today. The trio won the elimination contests.

50 Years

March 29, 1972

Fire caused an estimated $10,000 damage to the home and possessions of the Harold Oldham family on State Route 47 near Dingman-Slagle Road about 4:25 p.m. Monday. Firemen attributed the fire to electrical wiring in the bathroom area.

—————

Four Sidney men, including two Copeland Corp. officials, were killed when a plane they were in crashed and burned in a dense fog about two and a half miles from the Nashville, Tenn., airport this morning. The dead are identified as Russell Comstock, vice president in charge of marketing at the Sidney firm; Lawrence Baker, general sales manager; Kenneth Bolton, co-pilot and mechanic for Copeland; and Paul Clark, manager of the Sidney airport.

Company officials said the plane was enroute from Sidney to Nashville to visit the Heil Quaker Corp., manufacturers of refrigeration units.

25 Years

March 29, 1997

A local man entered a plea of innocent in an arraignment yesterday to a charge of involuntary manslaughter. Ronnie Jones was indicted in the death of two year old Marilyn Donson. Police believe it is a case of shaken baby syndrome. Judge Schmitt set bond at $100,000.

—————

Local businessman Bernard Nagengast received a prestigious award recently. The article he wrote, entitled “Refrigerants: 160 years of change” was chosen as the best 1995 article which appeared in a publication of the American Society of Heating, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning, known as the ASHRAE Journal. Nagengast is a consulting engineer who lives in Sidney with his wife, Carol and three daughters.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

