Fox helps bring ‘Into the Woods’ to the stage

BEREA — Kiris Marie Fox, of Sidney, was part of the cast and crew from Baldwin Wallace University that, under the direction of Victoria Bussert, produced the Tony Award-winning Stephen Sondheim masterpiece “Into the Woods.” Fox, a graduate of Anna High School majoring in arts management and entrepreneurship, served on the Arts Management Producing Team in the co-production between the BW Conservatory of Music’s music theatre program and the department of theatre and dance.

“Into the Woods” tells the story of a baker and his wife who cannot have a child because of a witch’s curse. When they set off on a journey to break the curse, they meet Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King’s Festival, and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. Everyone’s wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them.

Bussert, who has directed Sondheim productions more than 30 times, says, “He is the music theatre Shakespeare equivalent – we teach Sondheim for the reasons we teach Shakespeare.”

She believes if her students can tackle Sondheim, they can tackle anything. Bussert also feels “Into the Woods” represents a way to move forward.

“We all have to come together to fight the giants of COVID [and] we’re going to have to work together as a society to continue to make progress,” she said.

“Into the Woods” is one of an extensive number of performance experiences providing real-world opportunities for students at Baldwin Wallace University. Productions include plays, musicals, operas, music concerts and dance concerts. Details at bw.edu/events.