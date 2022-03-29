Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

March 20-26

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit handled five emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office’s 911 dispatch center.

There were three calls in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington Townships, including the village of Lockington, excluding the village of Russia.

There were two dispatches in the Perry Port Salem district, which includes all of Salem and Perry townships including the village of Port Jefferson.

In the Houston district, the crew was cancelled on one fire assist call after marking enroute.

On the other two calls, both patients were transported to the hospital.

In the Perry Port Salem District, there were two calls in which Perry Port Salem Rescue and Spirit EMS were both dispatched, with Spirit EMS handling both calls. In both instances the patients were transported to the hospital.

Of the four patients transported from the scene last week, two were taken to Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy and two were taken to Wilson Health on Michigan Street.

Spirit EMS responded to 100% of its dispatches last week.