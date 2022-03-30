125 Years

March 30, 1897

The fire department was called to C.P. Rodgers Newsstand about 6:30 last evening. Mr. Rodgers had been filling some lamps and one of them fell to the floor. The oil ran out on the floor and ignited and all the surplus oil in the can and lamp caught fire. These were thrown out and the fire extinguished before the arrival of the department.

—————

The molders and employees of the Sidney Holloware Company, who have been on strike since Wednesday morning of last week, returned to work this morning. A conference was held with Mr. Smith Saturday night and the trouble compromised.

100 Years

March 30, 1922

Miss Delilah McClure, popular young woman of this city, has been placed in charge of the Postal Telegraph office at Eaton. The daughter of Mr. and Mrs. C.E. McClure, of Mt. Auburn, this city, she has been manager of the Piqua office for the past year, and before that was assistant manager of the Sidney office for five years.

—————

A special car on the Western Ohio carried some 50 members of the Sidney Kiwanis Club to Lima last evening for the meeting of clubs from Northwestern Ohio. The Sidney club’s quartette, consisting of Homer Crusey, Fred Dull, Dave Sheldon, and M.B. McKee presented several numbers.

75 Years

March 30, 1947

A meeting of city officials and telephone company representatives to discuss plans of the local utility to improve equipment and service was held last evening in the council chamber. The telephone representatives told city officials that additional long distance lines are being installed and additional lines to serve Jackson Center, Anna, Botkins, and Fort Loramie are being completed.

—————

Louis F. Warbington, of this city, has received his notification from the Public Affairs division of the U.S. Army to report in Washington on Apr. 1 for the purpose of a two-day briefing on the program to be carried out while in Germany. Warbington is one of five consultants named to spend considerable time in the occupied section of Germany studying and aiding in agricultural and educational needs.

50 Years

March 30, 1972

Gladys Starrett of 221 New Street won $600 when her name was drawn from the Lucky Barrel. She had registered at Kaufman’s Store on West Poplar Street.

The prize will remain at $600, and the Lucky Barrel has been moved to The Famous Supply Co. on South Main Avenue.

—————

Mrs. D.J. Adams, regent of the Lewis Boyer Chapter, DAR, was in Toledo last week to attend the 73rd conference held at the Commodore Perry Motor Inn.

25 Years

March 30, 1997

Daniel L. Brock entered a plea of guilty to the 1994 murder of Maplewood area farmer Thomas Herring. He was going to be tried for the crime in front of a three judge panel. The judges deliberated for forty minutes before sentencing him to a life sentence with a possibility of parole after thirty years in prison.

—————

The Sidney area has a new pastor. He is Pastor James Alter. He and his wife Laura are here to serve the Grace Baptist Church at 137 W. Edgewood. He replaced the late Rev. William Hovestreydt. This is the first pastorate for Rev. Alter. He stated he actually has 17 additional years in ministry work prior to becoming a licensed pastor. Prior to obtaining his degree, he spent 17 years selling windows and siding. The couple has a 5 week old daughter, Lydia.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

