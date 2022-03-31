125 Years

March 31, 1897

The Knights of Korassan were in their element today and a jollier crowd of men would have been hard to find than those who took the special train at 12:30 over the C.H. & D. for Marion, Ind., where this evening the El Shereef Temple of this city will institute a Knights of Khorassan Lodge. The engine and tender, baggage car and two passenger coaches were decorated in the most gorgeous style. The Dutch Band accompanies the party, and a large number came over from Bellefontaine to join the party here.

—————

A prominent young Sidney barber, while enjoying himself a few evenings ago was thrown through a glass door by two of his lady friends.

—————

Mrs. F.W. Bacon has arrived here from Tiffin and joined her husband who is now located here, being the principal stockholder in the Sidney Milling Company.

100 Years

March 31, 1922

Two Lima women were in Sidney yesterday afternoon to organize a Women’s Board for the Lima Tuberculosis hospital to cooperate with similar boards in the four other counties – Allen, Auglaize, Mercer and Van Wert – to support the hospital. A number of local women were present for the meeting. The object of the organization will be to keep in touch with patients to assist them when needed.

—————

The names of Ernest C. Ludwig, Charles F. Hughes, and Mrs. Cloe Meyer have been certified by the Civil Service Commission as eligible for the appointment as postmaster at Anna. The Republican executive committee will meet this evening to make its recommendation.

75 Years

March 31, 1947

Nine seniors at Sidney High School today learned they had placed highest out of the group of 35 students who took the senior scholarship test on Mar. 7, and will receive certificates of recognition. Included in the group with their scores are: Paul Lauterbur,

238; Marian Shepard, 227; Marilyn Beck, 219; Eleanor Aschenbach, 212; Ellen Carey, 209; George Snowden, 208; George Long, 205, Robert Dormire, 203; Lee Kaufman, 200.

—————

In compliance with the order issued by Col. Chester Goble, state selective service head, the Shelby County draft board will hold its final session tonight in advance of the expiration of the selective service act. The board, however, will continue until all records have been transferred to a central office. Members of the local board are: Emerson Deam, chairman; C.M. Fogt, Frank Smith, William Milligan, and L.E. Marrs.

50 Years

March 31, 1972

Graduating March 17 from the Ohio State University was Robert A. Yingst. He received a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering. Mr. Yingst is a 1962 graduate of Fairlawn High School.

—————

The Sidney Optimists Club was treated to a preview of the Anna High School’s forthcoming musical, “Sound of Music,” Tuesday during their luncheon meeting at Burk’s Banquet House.

Chris Koehler, Ruth Ann Hoying, Susan Luthman, Debbie Poppe and Jenny Utrecht, under the direction of Mr. Dale Locker, presented a few selections from the musical that will be offered this year on April 13, 14, and 15 at 8 p.m. at the Anna High School.

25 Years

March 31, 1997

The Chamber of Commerce Safety Banquet was a great success as the largest crowd ever attended the event. Awards were presented by Michelle Francisco, Safety Council coordinator for the Ohio Division of Safely and Hygiene. Special awards given out included Cargil, Inc., for having over a million man hours without a lost time injury, and Kiracofe, Beigel and Barr for having over 500,000 hours without an injury. Pamela Moorman of the Chamber orchestrated the event. It was held at Shelby Oaks.

—————

The much anticipated book on Sidney High School football is at the printer’s. Dave Ross completed the book recently. It took longer than anticipated because Ross said he kept finding additiona information to include. The proceeds will go mainly to the football program at the school. It will be priced at $30 and is about 438 pages long.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/03/web1_Logo-for-SDN-22.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

