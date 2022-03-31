Ohio Living celebrates Dorothy Love centennial anniversary

SIDNEY — Ohio Living is excited to commemorate its centennial anniversary with various events and celebrations at each of its senior living communities throughout 2022.

Each celebration is an opportunity to cherish the people, places and memories that have formed our legacy over the past 100 years.

In 1922, Ohio Living opened its first community, Dorothy Love Presbyterian Home, in Sidney, Ohio. 100 years later, we are proud to be one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit, multi-site aging services organizations. The community has expanded into 12 life plan communities, Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice, Ohio Living Physician Services, Ohio Living Palliative Medicine and the Ohio Living Foundation.

“We are truly honored to be celebrating 100 years of Ohio Living,” said Laurence Gumina, chief executive officer at Ohio Living. “Our legacy is rooted in our commitment to faith, compassion and community, which started 100 years ago at Dorothy Love Presbyterian Home.

“Our longevity speaks volumes of the leadership, staff, donors, board members, residents, patients, family members and communities that have all been a part of this great organization.”

In recognition of the centennial, Ohio Living Dorothy Love will hold two interactive exhibits from April 5-7 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The exhibits will feature:

• Ohio Living Legacy Tour: A Cherished Journey that Began with Love. Will feature a traveling interactive exhibit featuring mementos from the last 10 decades of history. This exhibit will be located in the Amos Community Center.

• Goliath’s Spear. Experience a dynamic message and an interactive one-of-a-kind display reminding us that a giant’s weapon is no match for the presence and power of God in our lives. The 12-foot Goliath’s Spear will be on display in the Amos Chapel.

Officials invite the community to visit OhioLiving100th.org or call them at 937-498-2391 to learn more about the history and upcoming centennial celebrations.