Honor Flight presentation to be held at Miami Valley Veteran’s Museum

TROY — The Miami Valley Veterans Museum will present “Honor Flight Dayton” on Wednesday, April 6 ,at 9 a.m.

Larry Blackmore, a Vietnam Veteran, is a past board member and current volunteer with Honor Flight Dayton. Blackmore will be sharing an Honor Flight Dayton presentation with Al Bailey, President of Honor Flight Dayton, and also a Vietnam Veteran. Bailey will have Veteran, Guardian, and Volunteer applications at the meeting to hand out.

Honor Flight Dayton takes veterans of the WWII Era, Korean Era, and Vietnam Era wars to see their National memorials in Washington, DC. Priority is given to terminally ill veterans from any of these wars. These trips, both via air or by RVC ground transportation, are provided at no cost to the veterans which include airfare, RVC drivers, bus transportation with a police escort while in DC, meals, tee shirts, and disposable cameras. Honor Flight Dayton contracts with American Airlines to provide our chartered flights. Wheelchairs are provided to any Honor Flight Dayton veteran who has a mobility issue.

Blackmore encourages fellow Veterans to visit the Museum on April 6 and to stop by the Honor Flight Dayton booth to learn more about the Honor Flight program.

“The Troy Foundation, a sponsor of many Troy Veterans on Honor Flight over the years, is honored to provide a full breakfast in honor of “Honor Flight” and those who have served our country,” Blackmore said

The Museum is open for visitors, and welcomes donations Monday, Wednesday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Museum is located at 2245 S. County Road 25A, Troy.

Direct any questions or comments to Larry Blackmore at [email protected] or call 937-216-7983. The program is free and open to the public.