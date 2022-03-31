Owner of dogs cited after March 25 livestock attack

SIDNEY — The owner of two dogs that had to be put down has been cited by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office after they were found attacking a donkey on Friday, March 25, 2022.

Christina Marie Huecker, 39, of Sidney, has been cited with dogs running at large, a minor misdemeanor.

According to Shelby County Sheriff Jim Frye, on Friday at 8:31 a.m., the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a resident in the 10000 block of state Route 47 that two dogs were attacking their donkeys in one of the barns.

Deputy Dave Egbert observed the dogs attacking the donkey in the barn. The dogs were in the barn and when Egbert yelled at them. The dogs came out of the barn and started to run away. A few seconds later the dogs came back, and Egbert had to put the dogs down with his weapon.

The donkeys suffered extensive injuries.

“It is very unfortunate that two animals had to be put down, but at the same time we cannot have dogs running lose and attacking livestock,” Shelby County Sheriff Jim Frye in a press release the day of the attack. “Please remember to be responsible pet owners and keep your animals on your property.”