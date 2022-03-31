Council OKs 2022 water park rates, subdivision plans

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council approved the 2022 Sidney Water Park rates, as well as the Burr Oak Subdivision phase two final plat during its Monday evening meeting.

Duane Gaier, parks and recreation director, presented the resolution city staff recommended for the new city water park rates. Council adopted the new rates that will increase the 2022 season pass fees by $1.00 to $36.00 and daily passes by .25 cents to $4.75.

The rental fees will stay the same as 2021 and are a pass-through cost from SwimSafe Pool Management contract to the patrons. SwimSafe is the company contracted to run pool operations. Below are the recommended pool rental rates:

• After hour pool rental, for events like pool parties — $360;

• Training rentals for swim team or therapy sessions — $80 per hour;

• Water aerobics — $180 per session.

City Council also OK’d a resolution for the phase two plat of the Burr Oak Subdivision. The subdivision is located on the north side of Russell Road, west of St. Marys Avenue and east of Interstate 75.

A preliminary plat was approved at the June 21, 2021, Planning Commission meeting, and this final plat was approved by the commission at its Feb. 22, 2022 meeting. This phase includes 55 new residential lots, and five new streets, City Manager Andrew Bowsher told council members.

Hoewisher Road, the thoroughfare through the subdivision, will extend north through phase two, with a right-of-way width of 80 feet, he said. Two local streets within the subdivision will be extended to a cul-de-sac terminus: Bishop Court, on the east side of Hoewisher Road;and Castle Court, which extends to the west of Hoewisher Road. The three new streets are local streets with direct access to the lots and have a right-of-way width of 50 feet. White Oak is a north-south street parallel to Hoewisher Road, Gray Oak extends west from White Oak, and Shaggy Bark Drive extends west from Hoewisher Road. The street width for Hoewisher Road in this phase will be 41-feet curb-to-curb, with no on-street parking, and the street width of the remaining streets will be 32 feet curb-to-curb, with parking on one side.

There are five open space lots, Bowsher said. These open space lots are adjacent to Hoewisher Road, Russell Road, and the east side of the subdivision; are intended for buffering landscaping for the subdivision; and are non-buildable.

Parkland dedication for this plat is required to be 0.486 acres, per the formula in the zoning code, he said. Parkland has been identified in phase three of this subdivision, so dedication of parkland is not proposed as part of phase two. The Parks and Recreation Board reviewed the parkland proposed in phase three and voted to recommend approval of the park plan as submitted. For phase two, a fee in lieu of dedication will be required in the amount of $24,750.

Front setback lines are established for each lot on this plat at 25 feet, which matches the minimum front setback per the zoning code for the R-1, residential single unit zone in which the property is located. The plat includes utility easements of 5 feet along all side lot lines and 10 feet utility easement along the street frontages. The covenants for this phase are the same covenants as those for Phase one, and have been reviewed by city staff to ensure there are no contradictions with city regulations.

The engineer’s estimate and construction plans for development of the subdivision’s infrastructure has been reviewed and approved, Bowsher said. Also, a surety has been submitted and approved for the amount of the estimate.

When a call was made for member questions, Vice Mayor Steve Wagner, City Council’s liaison to the Sidney Planning Commission, passed along commission members’ concern of the plan regarding fears the streets are not wide enough. He reiterated their safety concerns and their questioning of if EMS vehicles would have enough room to easily get through turn around in the subdivision. During that commission meeting, Community Development Director Barbara Dulworth reminded members parking will only be allowed on one side of the roadway and each home will have plenty of parking on their actual property. Wagner told council members Monday that when Deputy Chief Dallas Davis was asked about the issue at the commission meeting, he said it may be tight for a ladder truck, but the plan meets the 20 foot requirement.

Mayor Mardie Milligan asked Bowsher if thoughts were given to what happens during special events, such as a graduation parties, for enough room to park. Bowsher said driveways are large, along with garage space, and people may need to coordinate with neighbors if more space on the street is needed for parking.

Council unanimously voted to approve the resolution.

Three other resolutions were adopted Monday night, and they are:

• To authorize Bowsher to enter into a shared services agreement with the board of county commissioners of Shelby County for the rendering of geographic information system (GIS) technological software and services.

IT manager Joel Glass said the costs to be shared equally with Shelby County include a three-year contract with Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc. (ESRI), as well as the costs associated with future purchases of hardware and licensing. Under the proposed agreement, he said the city will pay $27,500 annually for its 50% of the total cost of the ESRI contract.

• To confirm the reappointment of Mary Jannides to the Sidney Recreation Board to a new five-year-term to expire April 1, 2027. Jannides has served on the Recreation Board since Nov. 20, 1972; she will celebrate her 50th year on the board later this year.

• To confirm the appointment of John Tauber to the Airport Advisory Committee for a three-year-term to expire May 31, 2025. This is Tauber’s first board appointment.

In other business, an ordinance was introduced to City Council to amend the pay table to establish a position of deputy chief probation officer and to set the wage, due to the retirement of the chief probation officer.

In final business, City Council went into an executive session to consider the purchase of property for public purposes and economic development. No action was taken by council when members emerged from the session.