A tree in Tawawa Park snapped off near its base during strong winds late Wednesday night, March 30, and early Thursday, March 31. A number of trees and lots of branches in the area were brought down by the powerful winds. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/03/web1_SDN040122WindTree.jpg A tree in Tawawa Park snapped off near its base during strong winds late Wednesday night, March 30, and early Thursday, March 31. A number of trees and lots of branches in the area were brought down by the powerful winds. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News