125 years

April 1, 1897

The trip to Marion, Inc., yesterday by the members of the El Shereef Temple, Knights of Khorassan, for the purpose of instituting a new temple there, proved to be a grand affair. At every station along the line, there were large crowds of people gathered to see the gaily-decorated train.

———

The American Steel Scraper Co. is moving its office from North Ohio Avenue to the factory.

———

The “Confidential Clerk,” given at the I.O.O.F. hall last evening to secure funds with which to purchase an organ for the Second Ward school, was fairly well attended. The cast was good and all the parts taken in a manner deserving of credit.

100 years

April 1, 1922

At the meeting of the Republican executive committee in the office of David Oldham last evening, Ernest C. Ludwig was endorsed for appointment as postmaster at Anna. William Quinn, Jr., of Sidney, was endorsed for appointment as a deputy in the office of State Prohibition officer J.E. Russell.

———

An up-to-date map of the city of Sidney has been prepared by City Engineer Ben Coulson and copies may be secured by contacting him.

75 years

April 1, 1947

A meeting of interested local citizens for the purpose of formulating plans to keep some type of bus service in Sidney operating was held in the office of Mayor Wheeler last evening. Sufficient funds were pledged at the meeting to enable Ralph Given, operator of the city bus line, to obtain license plates for present equipment and to resume operation.

———

A called meeting of the Thirty-Seventh Division Mothers and Wives Club was held at the armory yesterday afternoon to complete plans for the state meeting which will be held in Sidney next week. Mrs. Clifford Foster is heading the local arrangements for the meeting which will bring both state and national officials of the organization to Sidney for the sessions.

50 years

April 1, 1972

It may be 18 months before the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA abandon its three-year occupancy of the old armory here for a new building on Parkwood Street. That’s the approximate and optimistic deadline for construction of a major new YMCA facility here after the conclusion of the present $850,000 fund drive.

———

Leonard Albers and Gary Schroer of the Anna FFA received trophies as district winners in various FFA proficiency areas. Leonard received second place in crop production and also second in swine. Gary placed third in agricultural electrification and third in home improvement.

25 years

April 1, 1997

Myra Carpenter of Sidney has been named the new coordinator of the Family and Children First Initiative in Sidney. Her first day on the job was Tuesday. That day also was her last as director of the Shelby County Adult Day Care program at Fair Haven Shelby County Home.

———

The Sidney Police Department has seen some changes recently. Sgt. Leslie Smith retired Saturday. Filling Smith’s position, effective Sunday, is Officer David Clark. William Baker was appointed to fill the vacancy created by Clark’s promotion.

———

Dr. Robert McDevitt is among the local surgeons who are partners in the Valley Regional Surgery Center in Piqua. The center is located on Looney Road. The Sidney surgeons have said they will continue to perform operations at Wilson Memorial Hospital in Sidney as well as at the new center.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

