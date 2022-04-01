Mystery dinner fundraiser planned

TROY — Laber of Love Pet Rescue will hold The Great Canine Follicle Debacle Mystery Dinner Adventure Fundraiser on Saturday, May 14, at Staunton Grange Hall on 1530 N. Market St., in Troy (next to Troy Fire Station 2). The dinner is dine-in only.

A $15 donation includes a premium meal featuring spaghetti and meatballs, garlic bread, salad, two beverages, and Frisch’s cheesecake with your choice of topping and coffee for dessert. Silent auction items will be available to bid on along with a 50/50 drawing.

“This is sure to be a howling good time for the entire family,” said Joe Laber, board vice president & marketing director. “Be one of their canine contestants in the Bestbred Dog Show and find out which dog will win Best in Mischief this year.”

All proceeds will benefit the fospice pets at Laber of Love Pet Rescue. The mission of Laber of Love Pet Rescue is to provide hospice care to older pets or those with untreatable medical conditions that find themselves without a family; to allow these pets to live out the remainder of their lives with love, dignity, and comfort by providing a safe home and necessary medical care; and to provide education to the public regarding the care of these pets.

Presale tickets only available online at laberoflovepetrescue.com/events. Tickets will not be sold at the door. For more information, email [email protected]