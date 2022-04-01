Mac-A-Cheek Foundation kicks off 2022 season

WEST LIBERTY — The Mac-A-Cheek Foundation kicks off its 2022 season with three April events at Piatt Castle located at 10051 Township Road, West Liberty, OH 43357.

For anyone 15 or older who enjoys a scary story any time of year, The Family Haunt offers a pleasant diversion. Set in the drawing room of Mac-A-Cheek Castle with actors in late 19th century era costumes, this readers theatre performance features a ghost story, “The Haunted House,” a poem, “My Ghost” and scenes from actual 19th séances. The authors are three members of the Piatt family who lived in the 19th century along with Dr. N.B. Wolfe, a scientist interested in spiritualism. Blended with musical transitions, audiences can consider hauntings as daylight transitions into darkness. The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are available under Events at www.piattcastle.org. Seating is limited and reservations are required. The performance features Bellefontaine and Dayton actors Suzanne Dennis, John Lemming, Sandy Lemming, Linda MacGilliveay, Tom Stoner and Scott Stoney. Stoney is a founding member of the Human Race Theatre Company in Dayton, who partnered with Margaret Piatt in scripting and directing the performance. A second showing is scheduled for Monday, Oct.r 31, at 7:30 p.m. for which tickets are also available.

Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek opens for public tours on weekends beginning on Saturday, April 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Sunday, April 17, a 90 minute historical holiday event celebrating Easter Customs begins at 4 p.m. when the castle closes. Participants will hide eggs on the lawn and later search for eggs hidden by others. Between hide and hunt, families can view historical Easter cards and make their own, play egg games from other countries, participate in an egg roll and egg toss, and share their own family customs. Tickets for tours or the Historical Easter Customs event are available on site or on-line.

There is no admission fee for the third April event, new this year, celebrating the 150th anniversary of Arbor Day. Trees: Past, Present, and Future is ideal for youth groups, families, and individuals who love trees. Attendees will investigate petrified wood in 150 year old paneling inside the Castle, living trees outside, and share in a tree planting a tree for the future. Reservations are recommended

These events are supported by a grant from the Mary Eleanor Morris Fund of the Columbus Foundation, Season Sponsor – Dr. Ronald Alvin Stewart, volunteers, event fees and donations to the Mac-A-Cheek Foundation. Tickets and reservations for Tours or Events are available at, www.piattcastle.org. For more information, call Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek at 937-465-2821 or contact, [email protected]