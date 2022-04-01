Shelby County Democratic Women offer scholarship

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Democratic Women organization has announced that a $500 scholarship will be awarded to a local student who graduated from a Sidney or Shelby County high school.

Applicants must have successfully completed one year of college with plans to continue their education. Political affiliation is not a consideration for the award.

Applications are available by calling 937-492-3517 or writing to Kathi Klauss, 825 Lori Court, Sidney, OH 45365. Deadline to submit applications is April 30, 2022.