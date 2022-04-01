On the agendas

Sidney Recreation Board

SIDNEY —The Sidney Recreation Board will hold a meeting on Monday, April 4, 2022 at 4:15 p.m. in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

The following will be discussed:

• 2022 seasonal employee staffing. Low amount of applications for all summer seasonal positions in the parks and recreation department has the leadership staff being creative with how recreation, concession, and maintenance are going to be staffed. This discussion will share where we are with summer time employee levels and what the departments could look like due to these shortages.

• Musical features around the Rotary/Kiwanis Inclusive Play area – Parks staff is working with a donor and vendor to install musical features around the perimeter of the Inclusive Play Area near Geib Pavilion. This discussion will show the location and images of musical features being considered.

• Wagner Glade play structure design review. Staff will share the play structure design that will be replacing the current equipment near Wagner Glade and images of the existing piece scheduled to be removed.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a workshop session meeting on Monday, April 4, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers. Members of the public may attend in person, or listen-in virtually by contacting the city clerk for log on information.

Council will receive a presentation on the consumer confidence report and updates on the vacant property registration program and Arbor Day proclamation and Urban Forestry.

There will be a discussion on the proposed changes to the city charter and council’s rules.

Council will review the upcoming Zoning Board/Planning Commission Agenda for Monday, April 18, 2022, and review the prospective City Council Agenda items for the next 30 days.