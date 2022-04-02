125 years

April 2, 1897

Sidney Court, Independent Order of Foresters, with 26 charter members, was instituted in the Knights of the Golden Eagle hall last night. The list of officers selected includes: Ed Pfaadt, M.F. Hussey, John A. Klipstine, D.L. Minton, Frederick Taylor, Robert Marshall, Bert Wilson, Daniel Snow and Melvin Williams.

———

William Shine has arranged to run a private telegraph line into the office of the Florentine Hotel to connect with the Postal Telegraph office.

———

The women of the Sidney Special School district are requested to do their duty and come out to vote in the different wards for members of the school board.

100 years

April 2, 1922

Work is progressing on the Dorothy Love Presbyterian home, which was formerly the Myra Murray homestead on North Miami Avenue. Plans are to have the house ready for occupancy in a very few weeks. There are already more applications from aged women than the home can accommodate. The applications are coming from all over the state.

———

A stock company has been formed at Port Jefferson for the purpose of financing and operating a baseball team at Port this summer. Already enough stock has been subscribed to operate a team in a town five times as large as Port Jefferson.

75 years

April 2, 1947

The Lima district tuberculosis hospital was offered for sale to the state of Ohio today for $400,000. Allen County Commissioner Dale Jennings, speaking for his county and those of Mercer, Auglaize, Shelby and Van Wert, said the representatives of the district went on record at a meeting this morning to transfer the institution.

———

Misses Sara Lou Benjamin and Dorothy Dull and Richard Paddock, all of this city, are members of the a cappella choir at Ohio Wesleyan University which this week began a tour that will take them to New York City.

———

Good Friday will be observed in Sidney with a sacred three-hour service, beginning at 12 o’clock noon. It will be held in the Warner Ohio theatre under the sponsorship of the Sidney Ministerial Association. Participating pastors will be: Rev. Walter R. Dickhaut, Rev. Lawrence Watson, Rev. J.A. Long, Rev. Arthur Gerhold, Dr. Harry Barr, Rev. Jesse Bowser, and Rev. John W. Meister.

50 years

April 2, 1972

DALLAS – Major league baseball players struck today for the first time in the 102-year history of the national pastime. Whether the strike over pension fund money would last a matter of hours or a matter of days – perhaps affecting the regular season itself due to start next Wednesday – should be decided today at an emergency meeting in New York.

———

Saturday, May 6, is the date scheduled for the Emerson Parent-Teachers Organization spring festival. Committee chairmen for the event were named when the PTO met recently. The Rev. William Hovestreydt, president, conducted the session when the festival plans were made.

25 years

April 2, 1997

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio State has made an offer to Boston College coach Jim O’Brien to become the men’s coach at the Big 10 school, athletics director Andy Geiger said today. He did not disclose details of the deal, but the Boston Herald reported today that O’Brien was offered – and accepted – a five-year deal.

———

Jay Wentz, a senior at Anna High School, is the winner of the recent Sidney Rotary Club speech contest. Each student delivered a speech applying the Rotary’s 4-Way Test to everyday situations. Wentz used the 4-Way Test to evaluate the use of technology and the Internet. First runner-up, Nicolette Montana, a Lehman High School junior, spoke about how optimism is the outcome of the 4-Way Test.

———

PHOTO – With a look of both wonderment and awe, first-grader Leland Ellis apprehensively investigates a giant hissing cockroach during a special program at Whittier Elementary School on Wednesday. Members of the Columbus Zoo Outreach brought a small menagerie of animals and explained these roaches’ crucial role in the delicate rain forest ecosystem.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

