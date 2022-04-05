125 years

April 5, 1897

George Kraft, proprietor of the Sidney Steam Laundry, is making some improvements in his plant. He has added three new laundry machines, a shirt ironer, a collar and cuff ironer, and a shirt starcher. He is building an addition 20 by 30 feet to the rear of his building. Kraft expects to have his improvements completed by next week.

———

The first examination of the year under the Boxwell law was held in the high school room today. It was taken by 75 pupils. The pupils were divided among the townships as follows: Turtle Creek, 20; Orange, 20; Green, 12; Franklin, seven; Perry, six; Clinton, three; Cynthian, three; Salem, two, and Washington and Dinsmore, one each.

100 years

April 5, 1922

The Piqua Y.M.C.A. evened the volleyball series with the Sidney Y.M.C.A. boys last night at Piqua, winning the fourth outing of the tourney. The final game will be played Wednesday evening.

———

W.P. Collier, of Sidney, will represent Shelby County at the statewide meeting of Ohio University alumni, when final plans will be made for the building of a $300,000 Alumni Memorial auditorium at Athens.

75 years

April 5, 1947

Two stamps from the collection of the late Franklin Delano Roosevelt will be sold at tonight’s public auction being held in the upstairs dining room at the Hotel Wagner, under the auspices of the Mint Sheet Brokerage Co. Warren Scholl, head of the local stamp firm, says a number of out-of-town stamp dealers are expected here for the auction which is open to the public.

———

The Shelby County Soil Conservation district has established its headquarters and office on the second floor of the city building, County Agent R.W. Munger said today. Supervisors of the program in Shelby County are: E.G.F. Heintz, W.E. Baumgardner, Raymond Buehler, Edwin Pfaadt, and Carl Davidson.

50 years

April 5, 1972

Herbert Schlater, president of Sidney Electric Co., has been named national Contractor of the Year for his contributions to the advancement of electric heat. Schlater received the award at the recent Electric Heat and Comfort Systems Exposition in Atlantic City, N.J. The Sidney resident has been in business as an electrical contractor since 1953.

———

Terry Clinehens successfully completed a course in automotive diesel and welding from the Nashville Auto Diesel College, Nashville, Tenn. He is a graduate of Jackson Center High School with the class of 1971.

25 years

April 5, 1997

PHOTO – Jason Crawford of Sidney leaps into the air while performing a stunt on in-line skates. Crawford is one of many local residents who enjoy in-line skating. The young man is working the local bureaucracy to try and get a skate park created in Sidney.

———

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio State has selected Beth Burns of San Diego State as the new women’s basketball coach. The university’s sports information director, Steve Snapp, confirmed today that Burns will head the women’s program. Burns will replace Nancy Darsch, who was fired March 10 along with men’s coach Randy Ayers. Ayers’ replacement, Jim O’Brien of Boston College, was introduced by the School Thursday.

———

One of two Sidney grocery stores that was on the verge of closing is now under operation by a prospective new owner. Jim Davis, who owns grocery stores in Trotwood and Dayton, has begun operating the Wilson’s Cardinal Foods store on

Wapakoneta Avenue. Davis said he is only buying the Wapakoneta Avenue store. There is also a Wilson’s Cardinal Foods store downtown on South Ohio Avenue.

———

“Kingdom of Dreams” is the theme of the Fairlawn High School prom to be held Saturday night. Candidates for prom king are: Rob Heath, Ryan Kies, Scott Schloss, and Barry Westerbeck. Queen candidates are: Emily Huelskamp, Mollie Huelskamp, Susan Penny, and Sarah Pregent.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

