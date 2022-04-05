A big attraction

Goliath’s Spear Exhibition Executive Director Sheldon Rhodes, left to right, of Nashville, MI, lets Frank Hoehne hold a replica of a bronze tipped javelin as Hoehne’s wife, Carol Prenger, looks on. Both are residents of Ohio Living Dorothy Love. Hoehne and Prenger visited the exhibit inside the Amos Chapel at Ohio Living Dorothy Love on Tuesday, April 5. Also on display was a 12-foot, 7-inch long spear with an iron spear head that 50 researchers worked to make as biblically accurate as possible to the one used by the giant, Goliath, who was slain by David. The exhibit is part of ongoing activities celebrating the 100th birthday of Ohio Living Dorothy Love. The exhibit, open to the public, will continue from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. through Thursday, April 7.

Goliath’s Spear Exhibition Executive Director Sheldon Rhodes, left to right, of Nashville, MI, lets Frank Hoehne hold a replica of a bronze tipped javelin as Hoehne’s wife, Carol Prenger, looks on. Both are residents of Ohio Living Dorothy Love. Hoehne and Prenger visited the exhibit inside the Amos Chapel at Ohio Living Dorothy Love on Tuesday, April 5. Also on display was a 12-foot, 7-inch long spear with an iron spear head that 50 researchers worked to make as biblically accurate as possible to the one used by the giant, Goliath, who was slain by David. The exhibit is part of ongoing activities celebrating the 100th birthday of Ohio Living Dorothy Love. The exhibit, open to the public, will continue from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. through Thursday, April 7. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/04/web1_SDN040622GoliathSpear.jpg Goliath’s Spear Exhibition Executive Director Sheldon Rhodes, left to right, of Nashville, MI, lets Frank Hoehne hold a replica of a bronze tipped javelin as Hoehne’s wife, Carol Prenger, looks on. Both are residents of Ohio Living Dorothy Love. Hoehne and Prenger visited the exhibit inside the Amos Chapel at Ohio Living Dorothy Love on Tuesday, April 5. Also on display was a 12-foot, 7-inch long spear with an iron spear head that 50 researchers worked to make as biblically accurate as possible to the one used by the giant, Goliath, who was slain by David. The exhibit is part of ongoing activities celebrating the 100th birthday of Ohio Living Dorothy Love. The exhibit, open to the public, will continue from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. through Thursday, April 7. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News