125 years

April 6, 1897

The Unity Club met at Mrs. Reddish’s yesterday afternoon and had Miss Clara Conklin with them. She gave an hour’s talk on Shakespeare and his writings. Having visited his birthplace during her trip abroad and having made a study of his writings, Miss Conklin’s talk was both entertaining and instructive.

———

The city election passed off very quietly today, although there was considerable interest manifested. Indications were that the women were not taking much interest in voting for the school board.

———

Dr. J.A. Throckmorton will go to Lexington, Kentucky tomorrow to attend the horse sale.

100 years

April 6, 1922

Emerson Deam, the Overland and Willys Knight dealer, has his new quarters in the new garage on South Main Avenue nicely fitted up for the display of his automobiles. His room is just south of the entrance to the Knupp garage.

———

Ten passenger cars of new and modern design will be placed in operation on the Western Ohio electric railway within the next few months. The new cars are to be of all steel construction. They will be lighter than the exiting cars but will have the same seating capacity as those now in use.

———

B.D. Heck was installed as exalted ruler of the Sidney Lodge of Elks at their meeting last evening. C.A. Blust was installed as leading knight; H.M. Dickensheets, loyal knight; Dr. William Shea, lecturing knight; Dr. V.C. Bedford, secretary, and Otto Berger, treasurer.

75 years

April 6, 1947

George Brown, newly elected commander of the Shelby County Memorial post, Veterans of Foreign Wars, will be officially installed during special ceremonies to be held Tuesday evening in the VFW rooms in the Monumental building. Post Commander Joe Raterman will conduct the installation.

———

Three Sidney voice students of Sonya Rozanne Watson will be heard in a program to be broadcast over WHIO radio Saturday afternoon. They are: Misses Gwendolyn Gray, Doris Gross, and Vallery Glasier. They will be accompanied by Mrs. George Small.

———

At the organization meeting of the Monarch Machine Tool Co. board of directors yesterday, Wendell E. Whipp, president of the firm since 1931, was elected chairman of the board, and Jerome A. Raterman, formerly executive vice president, was named president. D.H. McKellar was re-elected vice president, and F.C. Dull, treasurer.

50 years

April 6, 1972

DAYTON – A sixth grader from Kettlersville and an eighth grader from Russia became champion spellers for Auglaize-Shelby counties in a match Tuesday night at the Salem Mall. Winner of the elementary match was Connie Kies, 12 of Kettlersville. Winner of the junior high level match was Elaine Grillot, 14, of Russia.

———

Mrs. Wayne Miller will serve as president for the coming club year for the Soroptimist Club.

25 years

April 6, 1997

PHOTO – Bill Painter and Wilburn Bradford install a new sign at Innovative Distributor Group Inc. on Ross Drive in Sidney. IDG is the new name of the company formerly known as Hayes Tools. Hayes established a branch in Sidney in 1967. The company is a distributor of industrial tools.

———

Dan Heitmeyer, a Sidney native, has been appointed as a commercial services officer at Minster State Bank. He began his banking career in 1983 and has held positions in several local financial institutions.

———

Photo-Dottie Hampton, store manager, neatly shelves the items at the newest location for the world’s largest distributor of beauty supplies – Sally’s Beauty Supplies. The store officially opened Tuesday at 2170 W. Michigan St. next to Mail Boxes Etc. in the Kroger supermarket complex.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

