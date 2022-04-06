Construction kicks off in ODOT District 7

SIDNEY– The Ohio Department of Transportation District 7 is kicking off the 2022 Construction season with an event in Dayton. This year, District 7 will see 86 projects taking place along ODOT maintained roadways. These projects range from completing the Interstate 70 Lane Widening Project in Clark County to building a pedestrian bridge in St. Marys, Ohio. As orange barrels go up, progress is being made to make Ohio’s roads safer.

ODOT held a construction kickoff event Tuesday morning at one of the Governor’s 150 Safe Intersections, located at Needmore Road and Brandt Pike (state Route 201) in Dayton. It is scheduled to be completed this fall. The safety project involves upgrading the traffic signal with pedestrian access and sidewalk improvements.

The list of the Governor’s 150 Safe Intersections in District 7 scheduled to be upgraded in 2022 has been released. The estimated construction cost of the four projects is $5.4 million.

• Needmore Road and Troy Pike (State Route 202) in Riverside, improvements include traffic signal and sidewalk upgrades.

8 State Route 47 and State Route 235 in Logan County, the intersection will be reconfigured into a roundabout

• U.S. 36 and State Route 121 in Darke County, the intersection will undergo a roundabout reconfiguration.

“Safety has been a top priority for the DeWine Administration, and these safety intersections are one example of how we are making Ohio roads safer for motorists and pedestrians for the future,” said ODOT District 7 Deputy Director Randy Chevalley.

Other notable ODOT District 7 projects with scheduled completion dates in 2022:

• The Bridge and Deck Replacement Project at I-75 at Edwin C. Moses Boulevard and I-75 over Carillon Boulevard and the Great Miami River has a tentative completion for October 2022. The $17.6 million project started in 2020.

• I-70 Lane Widening Project in Clark County is scheduled to be completed in July 2022.This $48 million project will create three continuous lanes in both directions on I-70 between U.S. Route 68 and State Route 72, as well as replace several bridges in that area.

• The U.S. 35 Lane Add project has an estimated completion date of August 2022. The $13 million project started in 2020. This project upgrades the U.S. 35 corridor between Interstate 75 in Dayton and Interstate 675 in Greene County.

ODOT District 7’s 2022 construction program will invest $138 million on projects in Auglaize, Champaign, Clark, Darke, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, and Shelby Counties. As construction ramps us across the state, we urge drivers to put down distractions and pay attention when driving through work zones