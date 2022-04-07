125 years

April 7, 1897

The citizens of Montra met last evening to make arrangements to get a fire engine. Dr. Charles Faulkner, Charles Korn, and J.G. Ambos were appointed a committee to see how much money can be raised to buy an engine.

———

The Christian Endeavor Society of the Presbyterian Church will give an entertainment at the rink Friday evening. The entertainment will be a unique one. The rink will be converted into a gypsy camp. Good music will be furnished and an excellent supper served.

———

The C.H. & D. telegraph office has been made a Western Union Telegraph office.

100 years

April 7, 1922

The Knupp Automotive Co., which recently moved into its new quarters on South Main Avenue, is now open for business. In addition to the office and display room on the main floor, the basement has been fitted out for the repair work. Two traveling cranes run the entire length of the building to handle heavy parts for the automobiles.

———

Eighty-six of a probable 93 property owners in the Deiters school district in northwestern Shelby County have filed a petition with the Shelby County Board of Education, requesting transfer to the Minster school district. This represents more than 75 percent of the property owners in the district. This is the second move by residents in the northern part of the county to transfer to another district. Last week some residents of Van Buren Township brought suit to compel the county board to release them for annexation to the New Knoxville school district.

———

The Thoma Jewelry Store is having its formal opening in its new location on North Main Avenue. Starting yesterday, it will continue through Saturday with several unusual features planned. A.H. Thoma, manager; H.E. Miles, watchmaker, and Miss Helen Crusey, clerk are welcoming visitors to the store.

75 years

April 7, 1947

Mrs. Jack Hewitt was renamed president of the Veterans of Foreign Wars auxiliary at the annual election held earlier this week. Mrs. Virgil Alexander was elected senior vice president; Mrs. Charles Price, junior vice president; Mrs. Andrew Neer, treasurer, Mrs. James Davidson, secretary, and Mrs. Dea Bunker, chaplain.

———

“This Thing Called Love” will be presented as their class play by the members of the senior class at Jackson Center High School on Tuesday evening. Members of the cast include: Eunice Helmlinger, James Rinehart, Mary Lou Hovis, Robert Jones, Marilea Johnson, Don Crosley, Marilyn Sailor, Shirley Chrisler, Norman Klopfenstein and Leo Metz.

50 years

April 7, 1972

RUSSIA – Contracts for a $120,000 building addition were signed Wednesday night by the Russia board of education. Hopefully, the five-room addition will be open by Sept. 15, the school chief said.

———

Jack Wilson toppled 628 pins along with a 224 game in the Variety League at Sidney’s Bel-Mar Lanes Thursday night to pace area keglers. Wilson was bowling for Friendly Tavern.

25 years

April 7, 1997

Mail Boxes Etc., the world’s largest franchise network of postal business and communications services, celebrated the opening of its newest store Friday in the same complex as the new Kroger store. Former Sidney residents Rick and Sarah Steenrod recently returned to the area to start the local franchise.

———

PHOTO – Sidney head baseball coach Dave King is all smiles as he accepts a congratulatory handshake from assistant coach Mike Goffena. Josh Swiger is in the foreground. King’s Yellow Jackets beat Wapakoneta 15-8 Friday at Custenborder Field for the coach’s 300th career victory.

———

PHOTO – Nick Borchers and Hollie Borchers are crowned king and queen of the Russia High School prom Saturday night. “A Night Under the Stars” was the theme of the prom, which was held at the Russia Community Center.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/04/web1_Logo-for-SDN-4.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org