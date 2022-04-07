Health Department schedules Clean Up Day for April 9

SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County Health Department has scheduled two clean up sites for Saturday, April 9. This community effort is being organized by the Health Department in partnership with Township officials. Solid waste trucks and containers will be made available by Health Department and Township funds.

Kent Topp, RS, director of Environmental Health for the Sidney-Shelby Count y Health Department said solid waste trucks and containers will be located at the Cynthian Township Trustees’ building in Newport, and at the Franklin Township Trustees’ building on County Road 25A.

Shelby County residents may bring household garbage and solid waste items for disposal such as large item trash and junk. However, items such as tires, refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, batteries, yard waste, bum barrel ashes and liquid items such as herbicides and pesticides will not be allowed during the clean up day. The sites will be open from 8 a.m. to noon.

For more information, contact Kent Topp, 937-498-7249; Cynthian Township Trustees Vernon Ahrns, 937-295-3606, Joseph Benanzer, 937-492-1571, and Robert Siegel, 937-726-4287; and Franklin Township Trustees Alex Bemer, 937-638-8629, Alan Michael, 937-538-1703, and Roger Schulze, 937-538-6111.