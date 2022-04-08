Declining demand prompts updates to COVID-19 collection sites

DAYTON — Due to a significant decline in demand for COVID-19 testing, CompuNet Clinical Laboratories is making adjustments to its COVID collection sites.

Three drive-through COVID locations will close after this week. The locations include:

• Dayton – OnMain COVID Collections, 1229 S. Main St., (former fairgrounds, across from Miami Valley Hospital) (last day: Friday, April 8)

• Middletown – Atrium Medical Center Drive-through COVID Collections, One Medical Center Drive (last day: Saturday, April 9)

• Troy – Upper Valley Medical Center Drive-Through COVID Collections, 3130 N. County Road 25A (last day: Saturday, April 9)

With the drive-through locations closing, CompuNet has expanded access to COVID testing at several patient service center locations. Similar to the drive-through collection sites, patients will receive COVID services from the comfort of their car at each patient service center.

The following CompuNet Patient Service Centers are open for COVID, Flu, and RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) testing

An appointment is required for each location. Hours of operations and appointment scheduling can be found at www.premierhealth.com/covidtest

• Beavercreek – Lakeview, 2400 Lakeview Dr. Suite 110, Beavercreek.

• Lebanon – Otterbein Union Village, 580 N. State Rte. 741, Lebanon.

• Moraine – CompuNet Main Lab Patient Service Center, 2308 Sandridge Drive (Door 4), Moraine.. The Moraine location is 8 minutes (3 miles) from the OnMain location in Dayton.

• Montgomery (Cincinnati area), 11135 Montgomery Road, Suite 200, Montgomery.

• Springfield, 2355 Derr Road, Springfield.

• Troy – 1850 W. Main St., Troy (Antigen testing not available at this location.).

• West Chester, Tylersville Point Center, 7743 Tylersville Road, West Chester.

CompuNet and Premier Health will continue to remain vigilant and monitor the COVID pandemic should the need arise for expanded COVID testing in the future.