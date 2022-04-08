Sidney man arrested following pursuit

SIDNEY — A Sidney man is incarcerated at the Shelby County Jail after leading law enforcement on a high speed pursuit and allegedly stealing a vehicle just after midnight Friday, April 8.

Brandt Mathis Kellem, 28, has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle and failure to comply, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were advised hours before Kellem was apprehended of a report of a stolen vehicle and learned it was headed from the Fletcher area and eventually into the village of Port Jefferson. Deputies spotted the vehicle and confirmed a match with the license plate. The vehicle then headed south toward state Route 47.

Dispatch was able to follow the location of the vehicle by pinging off the phone which was in the vehicle when it was allegedly stolen. Deputies observed the vehicle fleeing west toward Sidney at speeds at nearly double the posted 35 mph speed limit. Outside the village, the deputy turned on his takedown lights and spotlight to illuminate and cause the driver to slow down.

Kellem continued on state Route 47, passing Port Haven and Lochard roads at speeds of approximately 50 mph. The driver slowed to turn onto Eastwood Drive and deputies tried to prevent the vehicle from turning. However, Kellem drove into a residential yard to avoid the sheriff’s cruiser. Kellem made it to Hoewisher Road and then turned back to the east. The vehicle rounded the intersection at Sidney Freyburg Road to turn back onto state Route 47.

Sidney police officers set up stop sticks near a propane business and manage to spike and deflect the stolen vehicles’ tires. The vehicle slowed to turn onto Dingman Slagle Road and the deputy attempted to prevent it from turning by closing the distance between the vehicles again. Kellem initially turned away from the cruiser but then made a hard turn in front of the cruiser, striking the bumper. The stolen vehicle spun around in the road and Kellem was able to regain control of it.

Kellem continued east on Dingman Slagle Road and turned into the residential area of East Ridge and onto Constitution. The vehicle maneuvered through side streets and turned on Hilltop Avenue before deputies observed the driver opening the door of the vehicle. With a deputy following, Kellem turned down Riverbend and went toward Riverside Drive. The vehicle turned into the Boat Club drive and it circled the building and took off in the back yards of nearby houses.

Kellem then drove the vehicle onto Riverside Drive and fled on foot. A deputy followed him into a field where Kellem surrendered.

Medics were dispatched to the scene after Kellem claimed he was lightheaded from the pursuit. He refused treatment and was transported to the sheriff’s office.

The female passenger in the vehicle was taken into temporary custody and later released.