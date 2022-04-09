125 years

April 9, 1897

H.P. Bailey has returned to Lockington from Greenville and assumed control of the planing mill there. He plans to increase the work force and plans to do work for the foreign trade. J.T. Bailey will be general manager and buyer, and E.A. Bailey, head sawyer.

———

The results of the election at Jackson Center this week were mixed. The “drys” elected all their ticket except the mayor and one councilman. There appears to be a question whether a ballot placed in the township box by mistake and not discovered until later, could have altered the mayor’s result.

———

Defeated candidates for office as well as successful ones are compelled to file certificates of election expense.

100 years

April 9, 1922

Plans for a campaign to raise $700,000 for the erection of a home for the aged and children in Sidney were outlined to representatives of some 42 churches in the Dayton Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church during the session held in Dayton yesterday. The campaign would begin May 1 and run to Mar. 1, 1923.

———

The following members of the junior class at Sidney High school make up the cast for the class play: Pauline Barber, Virginia Steadman, LaBrieta Forrar, Bernice Sargeant, Betty Bates, Robert DeWeese, James Russell, Wilbur McVay, Thomas Shreves, Donald Gasaway, William Carper, Irwin Niswonger, Franklin Smith, William Geer, and Arlie Miller. “Stop Thief” is the name of the production.

———

The local chapter of the Delta Theta Tau sorority added another link to their chain of social affairs, when the members celebrated their first anniversary Sunday with an elaborate dinner at the Wagner House. The 16 active members were joined for the affair by two prospective new members.

75 years

April 9, 1947

William H. Rhees was elected president of the Sidney Rotary Club for the year beginning July 1, when the board of directors met yesterday to elect officers. Serving with Rhees will be Reuben Aschenbach, vice president; H.H. Waller, secretary and treasurer, and L.E. Canter, sergeant at arms.

———

Approximately 100 members of the Lima Elks Lodge joined some 150 Sidney Elks last night for the annual installation of officers at the local club. Frank Hetzel was installed as exalted ruler during the ceremony.

———

The vast industrial empire built by Henry Ford will halt operations for one day on Thursday during funeral services for the 83-year-old father of mass production in the automotive industry.

50 years

April 9, 1972

Joseph G. Monnier brought special distinction to himself and Sidney when he was named this week by Governor John J. Gilligan to the Accountancy Board. Monnier was named to a three-year term on the board, which makes the final decision on any candidates bidding for status as certified public accountants within the state.

———

The Shakespeare Club celebrated the 85th anniversary of its founding on April 7 at the home of Mrs. J. Oliver Amos. It was organized in 1887 as the Junior Shakespeare Club – its members being daughters of members of the Shakespeare Club. It continued to be known as the Junior Shakespeare Club until 1946 when the name “junior” was dropped and the club adopted its present title.

25 years

April 9, 1997

PHOTO – In love with her boss and talent agent Albert Peterson, Rosie Alvarez sings from the heart while in his office during a scene in Lehman Catholic High School’s weekend musical “Bye, Bye Birdie.” Albert Peterson, played by Hank and Chris Cianciolo’s son Joe, and Rosie Alvarez, played by Dr. Erique and Cora Montana’s daughter, Nicolette, are the lead characters in this 1960s musical.

———

DAYTON – Lehman’s Chad Sollmann and Versailles’ Chris Schuh are among eight Miami Valley scholar-athletes to have been selected as 1997 award winners by the Dayton Chapter of the National Football Foundation and Hall of Fame.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

