Showcasing Ron & Nita’s

Ron and Nita’s owner Nita McCrum, left, of Sidney, takes the measurements of Camdyn Reese, 17, of Jackson Center, for a tuxedo on Wednesday, April 6. Ron and Nita’s has a large selection of tuxedo styles that people can order. Reese is the son of Jamie and Becky Reese.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/04/web1_Weekly-Business-Spotlight-logo3.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Ron and Nita’s owner Nita McCrum, left, of Sidney, takes the measurements of Camdyn Reese, 17, of Jackson Center, for a tuxedo on Wednesday, April 6. Ron and Nita’s has a large selection of tuxedo styles that people can order. Reese is the son of Jamie and Becky Reese. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/04/web1_SDN040922RonNitaSpotlight.jpg Ron and Nita’s owner Nita McCrum, left, of Sidney, takes the measurements of Camdyn Reese, 17, of Jackson Center, for a tuxedo on Wednesday, April 6. Ron and Nita’s has a large selection of tuxedo styles that people can order. Reese is the son of Jamie and Becky Reese. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News