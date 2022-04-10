Ready, set, go

Mireya Ross, 3, of Fort Loramie, takes part in the Fort Loramie Community Fire Department’s annual Easter egg hunt at the Village of Fort Loramie Youth Park on Sunday, April 10. Mireya is the daughter of Tom and Jodi Ross.

Parker Graves, 7, of Fort Loramie, gives the Easter Bunny a hug during the Fort Loramie Community Fire Department’s annual Easter egg hunt at the Village of Fort Loramie Youth Park on Sunday, April 10. Parker is the son of Colby and Sarah Graves.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/04/web1_DSC_9798.jpg Parker Graves, 7, of Fort Loramie, gives the Easter Bunny a hug during the Fort Loramie Community Fire Department’s annual Easter egg hunt at the Village of Fort Loramie Youth Park on Sunday, April 10. Parker is the son of Colby and Sarah Graves.

Wesley Geise, 3, of Sidney, looks at an egg he grabbed while taking part in the Fort Loramie Community Fire Department’s annual Easter egg hunt at the Village of Fort Loramie Youth Park on Sunday, April 10. Wesley is the son of Susanne and Tyler Geise.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/04/web1_DSC_9823.jpg Wesley Geise, 3, of Sidney, looks at an egg he grabbed while taking part in the Fort Loramie Community Fire Department’s annual Easter egg hunt at the Village of Fort Loramie Youth Park on Sunday, April 10. Wesley is the son of Susanne and Tyler Geise.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/04/web1_DSC_9901.jpg

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/04/web1_DSC_9911.jpg

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/04/web1_DSC_9943.jpg

Mireya Ross, 3, of Fort Loramie, takes part in the Fort Loramie Community Fire Department’s annual Easter egg hunt at the Village of Fort Loramie Youth Park on Sunday, April 10. Mireya is the daughter of Tom and Jodi Ross.